Graphics or FPS? It’s the ultimate debate that any PC user will have when launching a brand new game, or at least if you have some low-mid range hardware especially. Do you sacrifice a bit of your frame rate for those delicious graphics? Or do you live with reduced graphics quality in order to get a smoother FPS experience? Let’s debate!

Obviously when it comes to multiplayer titles you’ll want to focus more on your FPS so you can get better reaction timing and make sure you don’t die. But single player games - especially ones like RPGs - usually don’t require a huge amount of FPS in order to fully enjoy the experience.

Of course there are still some single player games that require higher frame rates in order to enjoy them more - like Hades for example which relies on quick thinking and fast reflexes, would benefit from more FPS than simply upping the resolution/graphics settings (not that you can improve the graphics settings that much in the game anyway).

But even games like Cyberpunk 2077 can easily be played comfortably at 30fps, even if you don’t like a frame rate that low, you can still play the game without noticing a significant impact on your own personal performance in-game. So for a game like that, you may want to sacrifice your FPS a little to have an even more immersive experience with better graphics.

Assassins Creed: Valhalla is another example, where playing below 60fps is not exactly a death sentence, and so some wiggle room for better graphics is perfectly fine.

If you have a seriously high-end graphics card like the RTX 3080, then chances are this debate won't matter much to you since you can play most modern games at 4K 60fps already. However, if you do prefer to drop down to 1440p so you can get 120fps instead in some games then do let us know! We’d love to hear your experience!

So what do you prefer? Do you like better graphics or more FPS in single player games? And why? What games do you tend to prefer better graphics? And what games do you prefer to have more FPS? Let’s debate!

