Electronic Arts have revealed a brand new arena- err… baller? Knockout City is a 3v3 dodgeball game and it’s coming this May. There will also be a Closed Beta event happening this weekend so you can give it a try yourself, or have a look at the gameplay trailer below to see if it’s your thing.

Developed by the same studio that made the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, Knockout City is officially launching on May 21st. Players will have to hone their skills using various tactics like “charged throws, perfectly timed catches, trick shots, and fakeouts”, but most importantly: teamwork is key.

Knockout City is launching May 21st this year. Thankfully, it will be available on both Steam and Origin for PC players. You can head to the official Steam page and “request access” to be a part of the Beta weekend (it's free by the way).

What do you think? Are you interested in Knockout City? Will you be trying out the Closed Beta this weekend? And do you think another Arena Shooter will be able to succeed? Let us know!

