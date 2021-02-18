For a long time now, fans of the Ninja Gaiden series of games have had to deal with console exclusivity when it came to the original trilogy. But now, finally the Ninja Gaiden series is coming to PC thanks to a new Master Collection hitting Steam in June, though it does not seem like a remaster or remake.

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection is officially launching June 10th and includes Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, as well as Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge. It also includes “most of the previously released game modes and DLC costumes”, as the online portion of content will not be included.

More specifically, the online content that will not be include in the Ninja Gaiden Master Collection are the “Tag Missions” in Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, the “Clan Battle” for “Shadows of the World” in Ninja Gaiden 3 as well as online multiplayer.

Additionally, players can choose between 4 other playable characters other than Ryu Hayabusa: Ayane, Rachel, Momiji, and Kasumi can all be played along with various different DLC costumes to choose from.

There is no word on whether the PC version will include PC-specific enhancements or remastered visuals, but judging by the trailer above it looks like it won’t be a remaster or remake at least.

What do you think? Are you excited for the Ninja Gaiden Master Collection? What is your favorite Ninja Gaiden game? And which one will you be playing first? Let us know!

