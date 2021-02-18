Nioh 2 has been updated on PC and comes with a lot of bug fixes and performance improvements, most notably finally adding the option for DLSS 2.0 support. There’s also a special bonus outfit for players who are fans of Ninja Gaiden that will transform you into Ryu Hayabusa himself.

On the official launch of Nioh 2 Team Ninja announced they will be adding support for DLSS 2.0 in a future update, and now the future is here, today, what a time to be alive! You can find the full patch notes for the latest update below which includes various bug fixes too.

Based on our own PC performance benchmarks for Nioh 2, it isn't the most demanding game out there but will definitely benefit from this technology, especially if you want to play it at higher resolutions. Just remember to turn the Effect Quality setting down to "Low"!

There’s also a surprise outfit for fans of the Ninja Gaiden series. In celebration of the recent announcement that the Ninja Gaiden trilogy will finally be coming to PC, Team Ninja have released a free costume in Nioh 2 that will transform you into the “Dragon Ninja”, also known as the titular Ryu Hayabusa himself.

Now onto the patch notes...

Nioh 2 Update 1.26 Patch Notes

Additional Features

Added the “Dragon Ninja” transformation You can acquire it by accessing “Boons” from the Shrine

“DLSS” added to “Graphic Settings” Available for GeForce RTX Series graphics boards Please ensure you have the latest drivers This setting can be switched outside of missions



Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that could cause items to suddenly become unusable during multiplayer, preventing a number of actions from being performed properly

Fixed an issue where the duration of the "Sloth Talisman" effects would sometimes be excessively long, when used by enemies

Fixed an issue where yokai could fall when the "White Tiger" or "Nue" Yokai Ability was activated near a cliff

Fixed an issue where the elemental projectiles would fly to the ground when locking on to Lady Osakabe and performing a Strong Attack while either the "Fire Familiar”, "Water Familiar”, or "Lightning Familiar” talismans were activated

Fixed an issue where the powerful strike that can be activated by the Switchglaive Mystic Arts, "Wildfire Flux " and "Tempest Flux", could not be triggered at 120FPS

Fixed an issue related to the rolling boulder traps, that caused the sound of rolling stones to linger

Fixed an issue where strata that guests had not unlocked could be selected on an Underworld Expedition

Fixed an issue where enemies in the Dark Realm had a high chance of dropping the armour, “Kobo Daishi's Priest Vestments”

Fixed an issue where facial “accessories” would disappear when the head armor "Sohaya Deserter Ears" was equipped

Fixed an issue where the headgear for “Katagiri Katsumoto” and “Wakisaka Yasuharu”, who appear in the main mission "Cherry Blossom Viewing in Daigo", were switched

Fixed an issue where the "Switch Confirmation Button" settings set in the "Controls" menu would be reverted after a reboot

Fixed an issue where actions such as attacking or searching could not be performed if a mouse button was set to "Change Stance" in the "Key Configuration" section of "Keyboard & Mouse Settings"

Fixed an issue where the controls listed in the key configuration section of the “Keyboard & Mouse Settings” menu did not match those in “Controls” when the control configuration was set to something other than Type A

Fixed an issue where the user's profile name would sometimes be displayed as “unknown” when using Demon Parade Picture Scrolls or Character Creation Codes

Fixed an issue where some of the UI elements would display incorrectly when using an ultrawide monitor

Fixed an issue which sometimes caused crashes to occur when checking the Special Effects of equipment in certain languages

Other minor bug fixes

--------------

So that’s it for the Nioh 2 update 1.26 patch notes, let us know if you’ve noticed any major performance improvements or bug fixes that you’ve come across in your playthroughs.

What do you think? Have you been playing Nioh 2 recently? Are you excited for DLSS support? And will you be enabling your Ninja Gaiden outfit? Let us know!