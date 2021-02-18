These past few months have proven incredibly tough for PC gamers who want to upgrade their hardware. Although this is especially true for brand new graphics cards like the RTX 30 series or RX 6000 series, CPUs haven’t fared so well either like the new Ryzen 5000 series from AMD.

That’s in part thanks to the same issues that are plaguing GPU stock issues like increased tariffs, scalpers buying up stock and selling at a premium price etc. But it looks like the Ryzen 5000 series is getting better as new information suggests scalper prices are slowly decreasing.

Since their announcement back in 2020, the Ryzen 5000 series has seen many issues with scalpers buying up lots of stock in bulk using online bots, and then selling them at an inflated price on reseller sites on Ebay. Thankfully this means we can actively track a lot of the data on there, including the median pricing of all the new Zen 3 CPUs.

Since November last year, scalping prices for the Ryzen 5000 series have risen close to 90% above MSRP, nearly double the suggested retail pricing depending on which CPU you are looking at. At the time, the cheapest Ryzen 5000 processor you could buy was at a 45% increase over MSRP.

But those numbers have now dropped by nearly half as of now. As you can see in the graph below, the downward trend of scalper prices suggests that stock is getting better for retailers, driving down the inflated prices.

Putting some of those numbers into perspective, here’s a table with some extra information including the current pricing on Ebay for these CPUs, the current retail pricing, and how many were sold on Ebay in the last 3 months.

It’s still not any indication that stock and prices will normalize completely anytime soon, but at least it’s showing an improvement. If that's the case, then hopefully graphics cards will start following the same trend soon, and could mean PC gamers can start shopping for new hardware earlier than was initially thought. That is, unless the recent crypto mining boom keeps going the way it is.

What do you think? Have you personally noticed any better stock for the Ryzen 5000 series? Are you looking to upgrade your CPU? Which one are you hoping to get? And how much would you be willing to pay above MSRP for a new processor right now? Let us know!

