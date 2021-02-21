Square Enix’s iconic Mana series has been slowly trickling onto the PC platform, and the publisher has just announced a brand new HD Remaster for Legend of Mana that will be making its way onto Steam this June.

The Legend of Mana HD Remaster is a comparatively smaller adjustment to the original game than Square Enix’s past attempts, which will be good news for some who found the remastered/remade visuals of Secret of Mana and Trials of Mana a bit too divisive. Check out the official trailer below:

The PC release doesn’t just include remastered visuals either, as the music has been completely rearranged (don’t worry though, you can switch back to the original soundtrack if you want). Enemy encounters can also be toggled off, and the “Ring Ring Land” mini game will be making its first debut outside of Japan.

Legend of Mana is set to release for Steam on June 24th 2021.

What do you think? Are you excited for the Legend of Mana remaster? Which is your favorite game in the Mana series? Let us know!