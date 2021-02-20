AMD’s RX 6000 series of graphics cards was distinctly lacking a certain mainstream GPU from the lineup. Previous rumors pointed towards the RX 6700 XT launching sometime in March, and now a new rumor suggests the launch could be happening on March 18th specifically.

A new rumor from renowned insider and leaker Cowcotland took to twitter to say that “#AMD #Radeon RX 6700 XT will be landing 18th March”. Cowcotland has successfully leaked information that turned out to be correct in the past, and based on previous rumors this is in line with what was said before. So there is some credibility here at least.

But rumors are usually just that, rumors, which means any information that has not been backed up by sufficient evidence is usually pointless in the eyes of the average gamer. So instead, let’s have a chat about what we expect the release to actually be like.

To our eyes, a March release for the RX 6700 XT is not a good idea, given how AMD does not expect their GPU stock levels to get better until the second half of the year. So throwing a new GPU out into the wild will only cause more frustration among those who have been hungry for a new RX 6000 graphics card.

That means that if AMD does have the foresight to see that, then March 18th may well just be an official announcement of the GPU rather than a full launch. But even then, a full 3 months wait until gamers can actually get their hands on the GPU is a long time, and so AMD will either launch their new graphics card before they can keep up with the supply and demand, or wait it out. Either way, neither option will be pleasing for gamers.

So we doubt the March release date is legitimate, or if it is then AMD is privy to information that they have not yet shared with us. Perhaps their schedule for increasing GPU stock has actually sped up a bit now? And they’re actually expecting supply to get better before the second half of the year.

What do you think? Do you believe the March 18th launch date? If so, do you reckon it’s the full launch? Or just the official announcement? And will it just end in frustration and disaster due to low stock? Let us know your thoughts!

