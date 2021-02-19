When Hitman 3 was announced, it was revealed to be an Epic Games Store exclusive on PC. This posed a few problems for the developers who intended for players to be able to import the locations and content from the previous 2 games, as Hitman 2 was not yet available on the EGS. Thankfully, the official support is here, and Hitman 3 players can now import locations from Hitman 1 and 2 from Steam at no additional cost.

Thankfully it seems to be a pretty simple process for Hitman 3 players, as IOI describes it: “PC players who own HITMAN 1 or HITMAN 2 are now able to import locations from those games into HITMAN 3 at no additional cost. After signing in to their IOI Account, PC players will need to follow a simple 3-step process to import their locations into HITMAN 3.”

That 3-step process includes:

Read the instructions Review your accounts Claim content / import locations

Simply put, linking your accounts will grant you an access pass for both games if you don’t have them, allowing you to download the content of Hitman 1 and Hitman 2 into Hitman 3. All you’ll have to do at that point is restart the game to access the content. IO Interactive does recommend using a desktop web browser though as the site is not optimized for mobiles.

“After signing into your IOI Account, you’ll need to link both your platform account that owns HITMAN 2 and the platform account where you own HITMAN 3 to your IOI Account. From there, you’ll be able to view the status of what you own and import your locations. Please take the time to read the instructions on the page carefully. Click the link below to sign in to your IOI Account and begin the PC Location Importing process.”

You can sign up/in to your IOI account and start the Hitman 3 location importing process here.

The steps mentioned above do only detail Hitman 2, but that’s because Hitman 1 is on the Epic Games Store already and was given to players for free a couple times. The location importing process should also work for Hitman 1 though if you missed your chance to get a free copy on the EGS (but you must still own the game elsewhere).

What do you think? Will you be importing over your content and locations from Hitman 1 and 2 into Hitman 3? Have you already done it? Which is your favorite Hitman game in the new series? Let us know!