Mortal Kombat has been known for brutal fatalities, silly costumes, and 2 really bad films. Thankfully Warner Brothers is looking to redeem themselves in the hollywood venture as they are releasing a brand new Mortal Kombat film in 2021 based on the hit Mortal Kombat series, and it doesn’t look terrible at all.

The new Mortal Kombat movie trailer is here and it’s all kinds of violent. Be warned that it is an R-rated trailer and can only be viewed on YouTube, but we’re still providing the link below for easy access. There’s a lot of references that MK fans will be able to spot, so let us know how many you manage to see!

Last month we got some official screenshots that looked pretty good, but judging by your guys’ reactions it wasn’t particularly exciting: as when asked if you were excited for it 90 voted for “No” whilst only 77 voted for “Yes”, so a pretty close call really.

Also, there were 119 votes for “Looks Okay” when asked what you think of the screenshots, which was a majority win against 17 votes for “Looks bad” and 21 votes for “Looks great”.

So, let’s move onto Round 2! After watching the new trailer, are you excited for the new Mortal Kombat film now? How many references and easter eggs did you manage to spot? And who will you be rooting for? Let us know!

