There seems to be a theme going on with the free games on the Epic Games Store as of late. Sometimes they will offer 2 free games instead of just 1, and when they do: they release 1 high-octane action-packed rollercoaster to get the blood pumping, and 1 chilled out relaxing game to bring your blood pressure back down.

This week offers the blood-soaked Rage 2 as their main free game, with Absolute Drift complimenting it on the more chilled out side. Both games are completely free to claim, forever, until Thursday next week (February 25th). So hurry, and get your free copies now!

--------------

“RAGE 2 brings together two studio powerhouses – Avalanche Studios, masters of open world insanity, and id Software, creators of the first-person shooter – to deliver a carnival of carnage where you can go anywhere, shoot anything, and explode everything.”

--------------

“This is a drifting experience like no other. Journey from apprentice to master as you hone your skill in a gorgeous minimalist world. Push yourself to the limit on drifting tracks and wild mountain roads until you finally master the art of drifting.”

--------------

So there you go, all the free games on the Epic Games Store this week. Next week will be another small indie game that had great reviews online: Sunless Sea. So mark your calendars if you want to bag yourself a free copy of that one.

What do you think? Are you excited to claim your free games? Which one are you most excited for? Have you played Rage 2 already? What did you think of it? And would you recommend it? Let us know!