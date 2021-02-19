Nvidia’s plan to clamp down on cryptocurrency mining with their new and upcoming RTX 3060 that releases next week won’t be affecting previously released and already sold graphics cards. This means owners of an RTX 3090, RTX 3080, RTX 3070, and RTX 3060 Ti won’t be affected by the limited mining performance.

After Nvidia’s announcement yesterday that they will be limiting the mining performance of the upcoming RTX 3060, it was revealed that the technology behind it all had to do with the “software drivers” that are “designed to detect specific attributes of the Ethereum cryptocurrency mining algorithm, and limit the hash rate, or cryptocurrency mining efficiency, by around 50 percent.”

Of course this led many to believe that it was just a simple driver that would be included with the new GPU, meaning already-sold graphics cards would likely have to switch back to older drivers if they wanted to have the optimal crypto mining performance.

That’s fine if you’re running a large-scale mining farm as you could simply just not update to the latest driver. But some gamers have started to use their shiny new GPUs when not being used for gaming in order to make some extra money on the side, and switching between new and old drivers when you want to game or mine could be tedious.

Nvidia has since clarified by saying that they are "not limiting the performance of GPUs already sold." So whether you’re a typical gamer who is cashing in on the crypto mining craze on the side, or a Vietnamese internet cafe trying to stay afloat, your RTX 30 graphics cards will still be able to operate just as they have been already in gaming and mining performance.

There is the potential for Nvidia to refresh their entire RTX 30 series lineup with the new mining limiter to help alleviate pressure from crypto miners and open up some more stock for gamers in the future, though that’s something to discuss in another article.

What do you think? Is it good that Nvidia isn’t limiting performance on already released graphics cards? Do you use your GPU for crypto mining on the side? Casually or professionally? And do you think this will help alleviate stock issues? Let us know!