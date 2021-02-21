Square Enix have given all the details for the demo coming out this week for the upcoming looter shooter Outriders from developer People Can Fly, and it seems to be a pretty generous trial for the upcoming game. Here’s all the details so far that SE have revealed.

First of all, the new Outriders demo is releasing on Thursday, February 25th, and will be completely free to all players regardless of whether they have purchased the full game or not. It’s also not a Beta, all progress will carry over to the full game upon release (as long as you purchase the game on the same platform/storefront as you played the demo), there’s no time limit, and it will be available to all players even after the full game releases on April 1st.

the Outriders demo itself will be going live at 9am PST for those that live on the West Coast like Los Angeles, 12pm EST for those on the East Coast like New York, 5pm GMT for those living in the UK or 6pm CET for Central Europe, and 4am AEDT (February 26th) for Australia.

In terms of content, the Outriders demo will include the prologue and opening chapter, meaning all gear and enemies that you encounter will be early game variants. But as players delve deeper into the full game at launch “the more twisted, exotic and powerful both gear & enemies will become”.

Players can choose from all 4 classes as well as 6 different character slots, allowing you to try out each class without having to delete any others. However, there is a level cap of 7, but this allows classes to earn their 4th ability as well as 2 skill points to use in your skill tree.

The demo also finishes at a boss fight with an enemy called Gauss, so you won’t be able to progress further than that. However, some side quests will open up after the battle allowing players to go back and explore further. There will also be crossplay support, but this is currently in Beta and will need to be manually enabled in the settings.

Finally, the Outriders demo will be roughly 24GB in size, but the developers note it might be more than that after decompression. No pre-loading is currently planned for the demo. The Outriders demo will be available on PC via Steam as well as Nvidia GeForce Now, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

If you want to know if your system will be able to run Outriders and how well, you can check out the official Outriders PC system requirements here.

What do you think? Are you excited for the Outriders demo? Will you be trying out? How do you feel about the demo’s content? Is this good for an early game demo? Or do you think its still lacking? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on