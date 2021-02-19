Just when you thought it couldn’t get any bigger, Valheim has continued to smash records and expectations, soaring to the top 10 most played games on Steam. Today, the developers Iron Gate AB have revealed that Valheim has now sold over 3 million copies in less than 3 weeks already.

“This February has been truly wild!” the developers said in a blog post for Valheim. “Less than three weeks into Early Access, we’ve already hit another milestone. Valheim has now been purchased by over three million brave Vikings looking to survive the 10th world of the Yggdrasil - or die trying - probably crushed by a falling tree.”

This time however, the developers have revealed some other interesting statistics about the game’s reception since launch as well as the total sales figures. According to them, there are now over 60,000 “Overwhelmingly Positive” reviews on Steam and Valheim is now officially in the Top 250 best reviewed games of all time, currently at number 78.

It’s also the 7th most streamed game on Twitch, passing even Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Minecraft, and Rust. And has now accumulated a massive 20 million hours of gameplay watched by viewers. That’s all to say that Valheim has quickly become one of the fastest selling games on Steam and a massive hit amongst players.

Concurrent player counts aren’t rising though, a few days ago it seemed it could go nowhere but up but so far has reached an all time peak of 392,862 players. That’s still number 10 on the most played games on Steam chart though.

“What is even more incredible is all the great content you have already been sending our way. We’ve seen amazing art, read great stories and heard awesome music - all inspired by Valheim, all in the space of 17 days. The Iron Gate team wanted to share one more big thank you to everyone who has already joined us on this exciting journey of mythological proportions.”

What do you think? Have you finally given in and bought Valheim? What do you think of it? And do you think this is the best Valheim is going to get? Or will it get even more popular? Let us know!