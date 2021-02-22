During Blizzconline’s 2021 event, Blizzard officially announced - after various rumors - Diablo 2: Resurrected, a complete remaster of the original classic as well as the Lord of Destruction DLC. Now Blizzard have revealed the official PC system requirements for the upcoming remaster.

The original Diablo 2 has some pretty light system requirements in comparison to today, so how does the latest HD remaster of Diablo 2 Resurrected fare? Well luckily, if you own a mid-range PC today you’ll be able to play Diablo 2 Remastered at its best. So let’s dive in to the official Diablo II Resurrected PC system requirements...

Diablo 2: Resurrected minimum system requirements

Diablo 2: Resurrected recommended system requirements

Diablo 2 Resurrected requires at least a GTX 1060 or RX 5500 XT graphics card paired with either a Core i5-9600K or Ryzen 5 2600 processor in order to reach the recommended specs and achieve 60fps on High graphics settings at 1080p resolution. The amount of RAM required for Diablo II Resurrected is 16GB.

Looking over the minimum requirements for Diablo 2 Resurrected you will need a GTX 660 or Radeon HD 7850 GPU to reach the minimum specs. You will also need either a Core i3-3250 or FX-4350 CPU as well as 8GB of system memory. This should then deliver at least 60fps on Low graphics settings at 720p resolution.

Looking over the various requirements above, the recommended specs will need around a 5 year old PC in order to run at its best.

