NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... is an upcoming remaster of the original game that was released only in Japan on the PlayStation 3. Thankfully it's finally coming to PC, and with a release date of April 23rd, Square Enix has provided the official PC system requirements...

Although NieR Replicant is technically a remaster of the original, it has been described more as a "version up" rather than a full remaster, so it's no surprise that the official PC specs aren't that demanding, but they are a little above-average. So let's dive in and take a look at the official NieR Replicant PC system requirements...

NieR Replicant minimum system requirements

NieR Replicant recommended system requirements

NieR Replicant requires a GTX 1660 or RX Vega 56 graphics card as well as either a Core i5-6400 or Ryzen 3 1300X processor in order to reach the recommended specs and achieve 60fps on High graphics settings at 1080p resolution. You will also need at least 16GB of RAM to meet the recommended requirements.

NieR Replicant will need a GPU that's at least as powerful as a GTX 960 or R9 270X and also paired with either a Core i5-6400 or Ryzen 3 1300X CPU in order to match the minimum specs. You will also need at least 8GB of system memory to play NieR Replicant at 60fps on Low graphics settings at 720p resolution.

Make sure that your GPU supports DirectX 11 API or you won't be able to run NieR Replicant. Looking over the specs above we recommend at least a 2 year old PC in order to play smoothly.

Make sure that your GPU supports DirectX 11 API or you won't be able to run NieR Replicant. Looking over the specs above we recommend at least a 2 year old PC in order to play smoothly.