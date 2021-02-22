Ubisoft has warned against a potential phishing scam as emails asking for Beta sign ups to the upcoming Far Cry 6 are completely fake (much like the Cyberpunk 2077 Beta invite scam last year). The emails in question can reportedly allow the attackers to watch your screen and record everything you do.

Far Cry 6 was due out this month in February 2021, but was recently delayed to later this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Now Ubisoft has been informed and is warning users of a potential phishing scam as spotted by popular online content creator and YouTuber theRadBrad.

“Just a heads up to all content creators,” theRadBrad said on Twitter. “There is an email from the official @Ubisoft address going around that claims beta access to Far Cry 6. It even has an embargo with a special password for access. The virus watches your screen and records everything you do. Be safe.”

It seems the attackers are taking advantage of the game’s delay and pushing fake early versions of the game to content creators in order to gain access to their computer. This does mean that the average gamers are less at risk, but Ubisoft has still issued a warning to everyone regarding the scam:

“We can confirm the email regarding FC6 beta access is a phishing attempt. It has been reported. Please do not respond if you have received this email or similar. Thank you for the report!”

Some attackers these days are able to disguise their email as an official one, making them much harder to spot, so just make sure you’re alert and if you see any email like this then do not open it and delete it straight away.