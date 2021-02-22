The RTX 3060 is officially launching this Thursday, February 25th, but we have yet to see any official numbers when it comes to performance. Now thanks to the ever trusty Ashes of the Singularity benchmark leaderboards, we can get some actual numbers on performance and compare them to other graphics cards.

When Nvidia unveiled the RTX 3060 at their CES 2021 keynote, it was clear that it was more aimed towards gamers who already had a GTX 1060 in their system, as Nvidia’s first party benchmarks showed around twice the rasterization performance and nearly 10 times the ray tracing performance.

But compared to an RTX 2060 it didn’t seem like such a big upgrade unless you really cared about ray tracing performance. However, the Ashes of the Singularity benchmark show an almost 20% performance increase over the 2060, which is definitely not insignificant.

Two tests were conducted on the RTX 3060 and both got around 68-70fps on the Crazy 1080p template. Both benchmarks used the Core i7-8700K processor, but one used Vulkan and the other used DirectX12. If we take the average FPS from both scores and compare them to other graphics cards, we can see a direct comparison in terms of performance:

The RTX 3060’s average score then comes to 6700 at 69fps, which is higher than what the RTX 2070 scored in the same test (6166 points and 63fps), it is also significantly higher than the RTX 2060 which only scored 5650 and achieved 57fps.

That gives us a rough 18.5% increase in the average score, and a 21% increase in FPS when comparing the RTX 3060 to the RTX 2060. So the 3060 is nearly 20% faster than the 2060 in Ashes of the Singularity.

Of course, this is not the entire picture as performance can vary across multiple different titles. But what this primarily tells us is that RTX 2060 owners do have a reason to upgrade at least since the performance increase looks much more significant than we initially thought.

That is, if you can actually end up buying one at MSRP since some retailers are already listing the RTX 3060 at much higher prices, making the RTX 3060 even more expensive than an RTX 3060 Ti .

What do you think? Are you interested in getting an RTX 3060? Is the performance improvement worth it over an RTX 2060? And what kind of performance increase are you hoping to see in other games? Let us know!