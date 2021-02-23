The highly anticipated sequel to one of the most beloved RPGs ever has had some rocky development over the years, from numerous delays to losing significant talent on the project, things haven’t been looking great. And it seems like it has now reached the boiling point since Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 will no longer be launching in 2021 as Paradox searches for a new developer.

“We have made the hard decision that Hardsuit Labs will no longer be leading the development of Bloodlines 2,” the official statement reads, “which also means that we will not be releasing in 2021 as previously planned. Since we cannot at this time communicate a new release date, we've also decided to stop accepting pre-orders for the time being.”

The good thing is that Paradox confirmed that Bloodlines 2 “is still in development”, though maybe saying ‘planned to still be developed’ would be more appropriate after losing their developer.

Paradox didn’t give a specific reason as to why the original developer, Hardsuit Labs, will no longer be leading the project, and instead said that “this game is very important to us and it has been an ambitious project from the very start. In order to meet our goals for it, we’ve come to the conclusion that a change is needed and, as a result, more development time is required.”

Paradox also thanked Hardsuit Labs for their work on “laying the foundations” for VTMB2, and hope that the players will “appreciate their contribution” to the game. That sure sounds like the next developer, whoever it may be, will be restarting the process from early on, possibly even starting from the ground up again.

If that is the case then it will likely be a very long time until we see the finished product.

What do you think? Are you still excited for Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2? When do you think it will come out now? And who would you like to take over development? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on