The promised Online Mode for Watch Dogs: Legion is finally launching on March 9th as part of a free update. The new multiplayer will be a standalone experience with new missions and game modes to play, and will also feature a typical Battle Pass seasonal progression system with various rewards.

Originally set to launch on December 3rd, the Watch Dogs Legion Online Mode was then delayed until early 2021 in order for Ubisoft to “focus on fixing issues with single player”. Now those issues seem to be fixed and multiplayer is ready for the masses. You can check out a quick breakdown and some gameplay footage below:

Watch Dogs Legion Online Mode will include a new instance of London complete with new city events, challenges, and side activities that can be played and completed with up to 4 players. There will also be new co-op missions designed for 2-4 players, as well as much harder Tactical Ops recommended for 4 players. Finally, there will also be a new PvP game mode called Spiderbot Arena.

Players who own the WD Legion Season Pass will also have access to 2 new unique missions for single player called Guardian Protocol and Not in Our Name.

More post-launch content is planned for Watch Dogs 3 in 2021 including free updates that will feature a new Invasion PvP mode, as well as new co-op missions and characters, and of course new DLC for Season Pass owners.

What do you think? Are you excited for Watch Dogs Legion multiplayer? Will you be playing it with some friends when it launches? Let us know!

