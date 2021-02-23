A class action lawsuit has been filed against Google claiming the company misled customers when advertising that their games would run in True 4K resolution on Stadia at launch, when in reality this was later revealed to be upscaled 4K instead. Both Bungie and id Software have also been mentioned in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims that Google, along with Bungie and id Software, have been accused of “unfair and deceptive trade practices concerning the advertised display quality and resolution of video games distributed by Google Stadia,” as all three companies advertised that their games would run at 4K 60fps and sometimes even better than the then-current-gen consoles PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X.

Interestingly, the suit was actually filed back in October last year, but has only recently gained attention as it has now officially moved into the federal court.

The reason for id Software’s involvement was because they advertised the Stadia version of DOOM Eternal to have 4K 60fps support with HDR, but was later revealed to be 1080p 60fps and instead upscaled to 4K for relevant displays. The suit then claims that id Software “wrongfully generated millions of dollars of revenue” from such claims.

Similarly, Bungie was also targeted for the same reasons about Destiny 2, and multiple mentions were made that both id Software and Bungie “knew or should have known that Google was making misleading statements about the Stadia Pro subscription plan” in that their games “would not be playable at the 4k 60 FPS gameplay that the Stadia Pro service offered” and therefore misled customers about their claims.

Stadia’s Vice President, Phil Harrison, was also cited for misleading comments, including a Tweet where they stated that all Stadia games at launch would support 4K resolution. Except they didn’t, with many titles actually being upscaled instead.

“Yes, all games at launch support 4K,” Harrison said when asked by someone on Twitter. “We designed Stadia to enable 4K/60 (with appropriate TV and bandwidth). We want all games to play 4K/60 but sometimes for artistic reasons a game is 4K/30 so Stadia always streams at 4K/60 via 2x encode.”

The lawsuit is asking to represent anyone in the US who purchased a Stadia Founders Edition, Premier Edition, or even a subscription to the Stadia Pro service, as they believe many customers purchased “based on information and reports contained online that Stadia was more powerful than the leading gaming consoles and would display all games at 4K resolution.”

Apart from the usual financial compensation for attorney fees and the like, the lawsuit is also asking for Google to be more transparent with their games on Stadia, and publicly reveal the resolution and frame rates offered for each and every title in the catalogue.

It’s quite the lengthy lawsuit with lots of bits to cover, but whether the lawsuit will actually be successful against the tech giant is another story. It will be interesting to see if Google does end up having to be more transparent about their Stadia service, which would also feel a little bit ironic given Google is one of the biggest companies when it comes to collecting and selling user data online.

