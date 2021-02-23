Nvidia announced their new mainstream graphic card, the RTX 3060, at their CES 2021 keynote. Now it is set to launch this week, but rumors before the initial announcement pointed towards two different variants of the GPU: a 12GB model, and a 6GB one as well. And it looks like that 6GB is still planned after all.

Palit recently made a new filing to the South Korean National Radio Research Agency, which revealed that they are planning to make an RTX 3060 DUAL OC with both 12GB and 6GB variants, as well as an RTX 3060 non-overclocked 6GB model.

That does seem to suggest that a 6GB model is being planned by manufacturers, and would make a lot of sense since the soon-to-be-released 12GB model is kind of black sheep in that the memory capacity is larger than the 3 models above it (RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3070, and even the RTX 3080). But it was rumored the 12GB model was specifically to be in direct competition with AMD’s RX 6700 XT graphics card which is supposedly releasing soon.

Original rumors pointed towards the 6GB model having 3584 CUDA Cores, whilst the 12Gb model would feature 3840 CUDA Cores. In the end, the 12GB model got 3584 CUDA Cores instead. So will the 6GB model now have less CUDA Cores?

At the moment it’s not exactly clear, but in the past Nvidia has launched various models for their XX60 graphics cards, so it would make sense to see another model planned for this SKU. If they do end up launching a 6GB model though, it will probably be to compete against the RX 6700 non-XT, which is rumored to have only 6GB of memory.

What do you think? Would you be interested in an RTX 3060 6GB model? How much cheaper do you think it will be? Let us know!