Intel’s Rocket Lake processors are nearly here, and thankfully for us some early benchmarks have leaked thanks to the ever-trusty Geekbench, giving us a rough idea of how well these new CPUs will perform when they officially launch soon (most likely next month in March).

Both Intel and AMD have been competing against each for a long time, and for most of that time Intel generally took the lead in terms of overall gaming performance. But AMD recently took the crown with their Zen 3-based Ryzen 5000 series of CPUs which boasted impressive gaming performance.

But Intel is clearly looking to take the lead again as these Rocket Lake benchmarks boast impressive Single Core performance when compared to AMD’s new processors, though AMD still takes the lead in Multi-Core performance.

The Rocket Lake CPUs benchmarked include the flagship Core i9-11900K , the Core i9-11900KF, Core i7-11700K, Core i7-11700, Core i5-11600K, Core i5-11500, and the Core i5-11400. Each of them were tested using either a 400 or 500 series motherboard.

Before we jump into the benchmarks though, let's take a look and remind ourselves of the preliminary specs for Intel’s Rocket Lake lineup:

Intel Rocket Lake CPU Desktop lineup preliminary specs

CPU Cores/Threads Base Clock (GHz) Boost Clock (All-Core) Boost Clock (Single Core) TDP (W) i9-11900K 8/16 3.5 4.8 5.3 125 i9-11900 2.5 4.7 5.2 65 i7-11700K 3.6 4.6 5.0 125 i7-11700 2.5 4.4 4.9 65 i5-11600K 6/12 3.9 4.6 125 i5-11600 2.8 4.3 65 i5-11500 2.7 4.2 4.6 i5-11400 2.6 4.4 i3-11305 4/8 3.8 - - i3-11105 3.7 i3-11100

Core i9 benchmark performance

Core i9-11900K

The Core i9-11900K is the flagship CPU of the Rocket Lake lineup and Taking the best overall result, scored up to 1905 in Single Core performance and 10994 in multi Core performance at its stock configuration. Compared to the flagship CPU of the previous-gen, the Core i9-10900K, the 11900K is around 27% faster.

Core i9-11900KF

For the Core i9-11900KF, it scored 1688 in Single Core and 8529 in Multi Core performance at its best. However, this test was done with DDR4-2133 MHz memory and so the overall performance is not the best.

Core i7 benchmark performance

Core i7-11700K

The Core i7-11700K achieved up to 1810 in SIngle Core performance and 11304 in Multi Core. The multi-core score is higher than the 11900K above, but can be attributed to a 5.0GHz overclock for the all-core boost, which is why it achieved better performance in multi-Core scores compared to the 11900K.

Core i7-11700

The Core i7-11700 non-K processor scored up to 1718 in Single Core and 9942 in Multi-Core performance.

Core i5 benchmark performance

Core i5-11600K

The Core i5-11600K scored 1622 in Single Core and 7013 in Multi-Core. Once again though this CPU was tested using DDR4-2133 MHz memory that the Core i9-11900KF above also had, so the performance wasn’t at its best.

Core i5-11500

The Core i5-11500 achieved a score of 1538 in Single Core and 7434 in Multi Core tests.

Core i5-11400

Finally, for the Core i5-11400, this CPU was also tested with DDR4-2133 MHz memory but still scored 1500 in Single Core performance and 6664 in Multi-Core.

Intel Rocket Lake Core i9, i7, and i5 benchmark graphs

Intel Rocket Lake Single Core performance benchmark

Intel Rocket Lake Multi-Core performance benchmark

Looking over the performance benchmark graphs above for the Intel Core Rocket lake processor lineup, we can see Intel’s new generation of CPUs boast an impressive Single Core performance lead over AMD’s Ryzen 5000 lineup, with the Core i9-11900K, Core i7-11700K, Core i7-11700, and the Core i9-11900KF all beating out AMD’s top Zen 3 processor for Single Core performance, the Ryzen 7 5800X.

That lines up with some previous benchmark leaks for the Core i9-11900K. However, for Multi-Core performance AMD still takes the lead with the Ryzen 9 5900X far ahead of any Intel processor. Interestingly, you can see that the Core i9-11900K and Core i9-10900K both scored very similarly in Multi-Core performance tests.

Once again though, Intel’s new lineup is pretty power hungry especially when compared to AMD’s competition, but these new performance gains will show some better efficiency gains at least in that regard.

What do you think? Does it look like Intel’s Rocket Lake lineup is a good buy? Is it worth upgrading to? Or do these results mean you’d prefer to wait for Intel’s 12th gen Alder Lake lineup? Let us know your thoughts!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on