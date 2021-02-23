Sony has already said that they plan to bring more first-party titles from PlayStation to the PC platform, and it looks like they are apparently starting with the Action zombie game Days Gone, and it’s reportedly releasing this Spring.

Speaking in an interview about the new VR headset for the next-gen PlayStation 5 console, the President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryan, was asked about more PlayStation games coming to PC. Up until recently, Sony has never really released any of their first party games on other platforms...

“I think a few things changed. We find ourselves now in early 2021 with our development studios and the games that they make in better shape than they’ve ever been before. Particularly from the latter half of the PS4 cycle our studios made some wonderful, great games,” Ryan said.

“There’s an opportunity to expose those great games to a wider audience and recognise the economics of game development, which are not always straightforward. The cost of making games goes up with each cycle, as the calibre of the IP has improved. Also, our ease of making it available to non-console owners has grown. So it’s a fairly straightforward decision for us to make.”

What Ryan is essentially saying is that games are becoming more and more expensive to develop, and Sony recognizes the value in releasing on PlayStation as well as PC to recoup some extra profits, and the process of porting them onto PC is relatively easy.

Ryan mentioned how the reception of Horizon Zero Dawn influenced that decision. First of all, they looked at how many sales it made and the critical reception, then they looked at what the PlayStation community felt about it to which Ryan said “there was no massive adverse reaction to it” and so Sony “will continue to take mission steps in this direction.”

Despite the rocky launch of HZD on PC, it was generally received quite well and has so far received multiple updates that have significantly improved performance and stability. Hopefully the next time Sony will be more careful in making sure who handles the PC ports of their PlayStation exclusives.

Days Gone is the next game to get the PC release treatment, Ryan said, which will apparently launch sometime “this Spring.” But he also mentioned that “a whole slate” of games are on their way. Whatever they are, we hope Bloodborne is on that list just like many rumors have already been saying.

Shortly afterwards, Bend Studio, the developers behind Days Gone, confirmed Ryan's statement above: "Surprise. #DaysGone comes to PC this spring. Stay tuned for more details," the studio said on Twitter.

What do you think? Are you excited for Days Gone and more PlayStation games coming to PC? Which PlayStation titles would you like to see on PC the most? Let us know!

