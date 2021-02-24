Ever since Sony announced that they are bringing more first party titles from PlayStation over to PC, many have been wondering which games are on that list. Turns out, Days Gone is the first of many PlayStation exclusives coming to PC, and the official system requirements have just been revealed.

The good news is that if you own a mid-range PC at the moment, you'll be able to experience Days Gone at its best. The requirements aren't that demanding even for a game of this size and scale. So let's dive in and take a look at the official Days Gone PC system requirements...

Interestingly, looking closer at the official specs, these requirements are the exact same for Horizon: Zero Dawn (apart from the storage size and DirectX API version). So we could potentially be looking at preliminary specs for the PC version of Days Gone, either that or these games are all optimized for certain hardware on PC.

Days Gone minimum system requirements

Days Gone recommended system requirements

Days Gone will require a GTX 1060 or RX 580 graphics card that should then be paired with either a Core i7-4770K or Ryzen 5 1500X processor. Adding 16GB of RAM to this setup should then meet the recommended specs and deliver 60fps on High graphics settings at 1080p.

Looking over the minimum system requirements you will need a GTX 780 or R9 290 GPU along with either a Core i5-2500K or FX 6300 CPU in order to meet the minimum specs for Days Gone. The minimum amount of system memory required is 8GB. This setup should then deliver 60fps on Low graphics settings at 1080p.

Overall, we suggest around a 5 year old PC in order to run Days Gone smoothly.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Days Gone System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Days Gone GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Days Gone Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.