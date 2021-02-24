Blizzard recently gave fans what they have been hoping for a while now: a full remaster of the iconic Diablo 2. But not in the same way they did Warcraft 3, mind you. It seems that Blizzard has learned from their mistakes there. Anyway, a new comparison video has popped up online and shows some impressive improvements over the original game.

Diablo 2 Resurrected overhauls the original 2D sprite-based game with all new “full 3D physically-based rendering” as well as many more improvements like dynamic lighting, improved animations and spell effects, all in 4K resolution. But if you were wondering how it actually compares to the classic, then check out the video below:

Yep, once again it seems that the remastered version looks exactly like what my young child brain thought the game looked like back then. But it is undoubtedly much better in the 2021 remaster.

But hey, if you ever want to feel nostalgic whilst playing Diablo II Resurrected, you can easily switch between the new and original graphics just like the Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Plus, you can play offline at any moment if you want to (though you will have to launch the game online first for authentication).

So yeah, sounds like Blizzard learned from their mistakes with Warcraft 3: Reforged and thankfully won’t be pulling another one of those for Diablo 2.

What do you think? Are you impressed by the Diablo 2 Remastered’s visuals? Do you think it is worth the upgrade? And what other classic games would you love to see get the Remaster treatment? Let us know!

