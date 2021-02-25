CD Projekt Red have revealed that their massive planned February update for Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed due to multiple reasons, one of which involves the latest cyber attack the studio faced recently. Patch 1.2 is now expected in the last half of March.

“While we dearly wanted to deliver Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 in the timespan we detailed previously, the recent cyber attack on the studio’s IT infrastructure and extensive scope of the update mean this unfortunately will not happen — we’ll need some additional time,” said the official Cyberpunk 2077 account on Twitter.

That “extensive scope” of the update is then explained further: “our goal for Patch 1.2 goes beyond any of our previous updates. We’ve been working on numerous overall quality improvements and fixes, and we still have work to do to make sure that’s what you get.” They then revealed that Patch 1.2 is expected to release sometime in the “second half of March.”

It’s almost fitting that the game that was delayed three times, which should have actually been delayed much longer judging by the rocky launch, now has the latest update delayed too. It does make sense though considering the cyber attack, as the amount of work required to recover from it would likely take a long time.

It’s not as simple as restoring a backup either. Personal and sensitive files were compromised for staff, and their home computers could likely have been compromised too. Plugging the holes of their infrastructure after an attack like this (especially in a pandemic) would surely take some time.

Then again, CD Projekt Red are known for underestimating deadlines, which certainly wouldn’t have helped already.

“It’s not the news we enjoy sharing, but we want to make sure we launch this update properly. Stay tuned for more information as the time draws closer. Thank you for your continued patience and support.”

What do you think? Are you excited for CP2077’s Patch 1.2? What kind of improvements are you hoping to see? Do you think CDPR will be able to recover the game’s and studio’s reputation? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on