Following on from reports that Electronic Arts would be looking into the development of Anthem NEXT (or Anthem 2.0) last week and deciding its fate, it looks like EA has officially made the decision to pull the plug, cancel the Anthem reboot and move available resources to development on Dragon Age 4, as well as other BioWare projects.

“In the spirit of transparency and closure we wanted to share that we’ve made the difficult decision to stop our new development work on Anthem (aka Anthem NEXT),” said Christian Dailey, BioWare’s Austin Studio Director.

However, Anthem is a live service game and so those worried it would shut down its servers for good need not worry: “we will, however, continue to keep the Anthem live service running as it exists today,” Dailey continued.

After Casey Hudson and Mark Darrah’s surprise departure from BioWare, Dailey stepped up to take the lead on development for Dragon Age 4. Both that and the next highly anticipated fifth Mass Effect game are clearly higher priorities for EA and BioWare than a revival of a failed launch for Anthem.

Dailey also mentioned how the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic had affected the Anthem reboot: “2020 was a year unlike any other however and while we continue to make progress against all our game projects at BioWare, working from home during the pandemic has had an impact on our productivity and not everything we had planned as a studio before COVID-19 can be accomplished without putting undue stress on our teams.”

What do you think? Were you interested to see what BioWare had planned for Anthem 2.0? Have you played the base game recently? What did you think of it? And are you more excited for their next Dragon Age and Mass Effect projects? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on