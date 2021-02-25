Famed actor Henry Cavill, who played Geralt of Rivia in the popular Witcher Netflix Series adapted from the same novels the games were, has now teased a brand new project on Instagram as he was in hair and makeup, and it looks like it has something to do with the Mass Effect series.

Posting an image on Instagram, Cavill teased: “Secret project? Or just a handful of paper with random words on it.... Guess you'll have to wait and see. Happy hump day all.” The picture in question contained a blurry image of some text. Nothing super special there.

However, you can’t post anything on the internet without a million homemade detectives figuring out a way to uncover the hidden mystery. So, doing some internet sleuthing, and some CSI-like image enhancing, we can do our best to unblur the image and decipher exactly what’s on the page.

Cerberus, Tali'Zorah, Geth… Some words that can barely be made out but are distinctive of the Mass Effect universe. Doing even more sleuthing around and you can find this exact passage in the Mass Effect 3 Wikipedia page where it is describing the plot of the game.

There’s a few theories here, but only a couple make the most sense: either Netflix (or some other network, though given Cavill’s work on The Witcher, it’s probably Netflix) is working on an adaptation of the Mass Effect games (either live action or animation) and Cavill is part of the project. Hence the actor brushing up on the game’s plot.

It could also be linked to the new Mass Effect game currently in development at BioWare, which Cavill might be a part of and another reason for the actor to remind themselves of the plot for the previous game in the original trilogy, as the next Mass Effect game supposedly picks up from there.

The likelihood that Cavill is just messing with his audience is certainly there, but it seems way too specific to just be a joke. Why would Cavill go out of his way to print the Mass Effect 3 plot onto paper and take a blurry, cryptic picture with a cryptic message on Instagram? Maybe my detective brain is now locked into this mystery, but whatever it is, like Cavill said, we’ll just have to wait and see.

What do you think? What could Cavill be working on? Is it a Mass Effect adaptation? If it is, would you like it to be live action or animated? Or do you think Cavill has a role in the next Mass Effect game? Or is he just messing with us? Let us know your thoughts and theories!

