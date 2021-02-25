AMD will be hosting a third virtual event in just a week’s time, where the manufacturer is expected to officially reveal a brand new graphics card in the RX 6000 series. They didn’t say which one exactly, but most likely it will be the RX 6700 XT that has been rumored recently.

“On March 3rd, the journey continues for #RDNA2. Join us at 11AM US Eastern as we reveal the latest addition to the @AMD Radeon RX 6000 graphics family,” AMD’s official Radeon RX Twitter account said.

There have been rumors of the RX 6700 non-XT and RX 6600 XT as well, so it's possible those cards will also be revealed. Though given how AMD mentioned “the latest addition” rather than “additions” suggests it will only be 1 GPU that they reveal, not multiple.

The good news is that if it is the RX 6700 XT or lower, then it will be using the Navi 22 die, which should be smaller than the Navi 21 die used in the RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT, and RX 6800, which should result in slightly higher GPU stock. Though not by much.

So hopefully stock will be a little bit better for this new graphics card, though still not perfect. As far as we know AMD still expects stock to be quite tight until the second half of 2021. Plus, if you do manage to find one you’ll still have to battle the increased prices for graphics cards recently.

So maybe those March launch rumors were true after all...

What do you think? Which graphics card will AMD reveal next week? If it's a Navi 22 card will it help stock much more? Or just a little? Or not at all? Let us know!

