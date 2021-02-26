The full release of the sequel to one of the most highly acclaimed survival games is finally coming soon. On May 14th this year Subnautica Below Zero will be launching out of Early Access after 2 years. The developer, Unknown Worlds, also released a statement and brand new teaser trailer.

“Subnautica: Below Zero has grown and evolved based on community feedback in Early Access and we’re excited to finally launch the full-blown sequel to Subnautica,” said Ted Gill, the President of Unknown Worlds. “After two years of implementing player feedback and adding new features and content, we’re excited to welcome players back to the depths of Planet 4546B to find an all new experience on PC and console.”

Subnautica: Below Zero takes place after the original game in a more cold and icy setting. Whilst it does not quite live up to the standards of the original (based on Steam reviews) it is still an enjoyable experience if you had fun with the first Subnautica. Both games have fairly positive reviews on Steam, at 95% and 93% for Subnautica and Below Zero respectively.

Subnautica Below Zero will be available on all platforms May 14th, including consoles, as well as Steam and the Epic Games Store for PC.

What do you think? Are you excited for Subnautica: Below Zero? Have you been waiting for the full release to try it? Or have you been playing it already? What do you think of it? And did you play the original one? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on