According to a new report, Electronic Arts have reevaluated their commitment to Live Service games after the success of Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order and the launch flop of Anthem - the reboot of which was officially cancelled a few days ago. Thus, the upcoming Dragon Age 4 will be completely Single Player, with no multiplayer or online elements present.

EA CEO Andre Wilson once said in an interview that “games as service is going to be foundational to our industry.” In another interview, EA’s Chief Financial Officer, Blake Jorgensen, mentioned that they were going to be “doubling down on live services,” something that Wilson himself also reiterated later on.

EA hasn’t had a very good reputation when it comes to online games and pushing certain online elements as well as microtransactions. So, understandably, this caused some worry among fans for any upcoming games that were traditionally single player-focused. After all, previous BioWare games like Mass Effect 3 and Dragon Age: Inquisition had a tacked-on multiplayer mode that, although not exactly terrible, never really felt like they fit in.

So for Electronic Arts to change their mind and reevaluate their commitment would take some persuading. And according to some sources, that is exactly what happened after the massive success of Star Wars: Jedi - Fallen Order - a completely single player game - and the flop of Anthem - a Live Service title.

Looking at those results and it would be clear to anyone that maybe live service titles don’t always mean lots of money. Sometimes a good single player game with no online elements can be a major success, who woulda thunk huh?

What do you think? Are you happy for a completely single player non-Live Dragon Age 4? Did you ever play the multiplayer modes for Mass Effect 3 or Dragon Age Inquisition? What did you think of them? And will you miss them at all? Let us know your thoughts!

