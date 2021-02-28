Bethesda and Arkane’s upcoming groundhog day-style action adventure Deathloop just got a brand new gameplay trailer during Sony’s latest State of Play livestream. Whilst it just shows off more dishonored-style action, the new trailer gives us some major James Bond vibes.

Thanks to a new original single by Sencit, featuring FJØRA, the latest trailer for Deathloop feels like it's straight out of a 60s Bond film, which obviously reflects the retrofuturistic atmosphere of the upcoming game. Bethesda did reveal that the song will be coming to streaming platforms soon, but did not detail exactly when.

It certainly seems more action-heavy than previous immersive sims by Arkane, like the titular Dishonored series or even Prey. But there is a moment of stealth gameplay in the trailer that makes us hopeful of some more stealth-oriented missions and areas, if you were into that sort of thing in previous titles.

Deathloop was originally set to launch sometime late last year, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and transitioning to a work-from-home environment, was delayed until Q2 2021, and is now officially releasing on May 21st this year.

What do you think? Are you excited for Deathloop? What did you think of the latest trailer? Did you get any James Bond vibes? And are you hoping for more stealth-oriented gameplay? Or are you fine with the more action-focused combat? Let us know!