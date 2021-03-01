Revealed last year, Monster Hunter Rise is a new entry in the series coming exclusively to the Nintendo Switch console. However, some good news for fans of the Monster Hunter series as it has recently been revealed that the new title will actually be coming to PC eventually in early 2022.

Speaking in a recent interview, Capcom Japan Producer, Ryozo Tsujimoto, and Capcom Japan Director, Yasunori Ichinose, revealed that Monster Hunter Rise will be officially coming to PC in early 2022. However, the PC version of the game is “still very much in development,” they said.

The good news is that whilst the visuals of Monster Hunter Rise look very much suited for a handheld console, the graphics will likely improve a lot more when it comes to PC. Additionally, MHR will play differently to Monster Hunter World, with a more “pick up and play” approach to gameplay that will be a lot less punishing.

MHW also had a similar situation where the PC release came after the console release, but updates were lagging behind compared to the console version until the large Iceborne update unified all versions on each platform. So we might see a similar situation with MH Rise when it releases sometime next year.

