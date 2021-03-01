There’s really not enough Kung Fu brawlers out there, so thankfully game developer Sloclap has filled that void with their very own stylish and unique martial arts beat-em-ups. Their first game was Absolver, and now they’re delving into the roguelike genre with a brand new game called Sifu.

As mentioned above, Sifu will be a roguelike martial arts brawler. You play as a young student hellbent on getting revenge for the murder of your family, and you have just 1 day to seek that vengeance against an army of enemies. Die, and you’ll restart from the beginning, but time will take its toll as you age more every time.

The trailer feels like a moment straight out of the iconic Oldboy hallway fight, and the game obviously takes inspiration from various classic martial arts movies. In particular, the developers have described it as a 1 against many fighting scenario much like the classic Jackie Chan movies back in the day.

“The fantasy we want is that sort of Jackie Chan movie fantasy where it's one versus many,” said Pierre Tarno, Executive Producer on Sifu, “whereas Absolver was very much 1-v-1.”

That also means Sifu will be entirely single player by the way, no multiplayer elements like their previous work on Absolver. It will also be exclusive to the Epic Games Store when it releases sometime this Fall, though will likely come to other storefronts like Steam at a later date.

What do you think? Are you excited for Sifu? Did you play Absolver? What did you think of it? Let us know!