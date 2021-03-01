During last year’s State of Play event in Summer from Sony, they revealed a brand new action adventure game that took everyone’s breath away thanks to the gorgeous art style and smooth animations. Like one of our own members said once, it has that certain Pixar-like animated charm.

That game of course was Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and was originally scheduled to launch sometime in 2020. However, due to complications with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the release was delayed until Q1 2021, but a new gameplay trailer reveals that has been pushed back further as Kena Bridge of SPirits will now release on August 24th 2021.

The new trailer also shows off more of the combat in the game, which we didn’t see a lot of last time round. Looks like there will be various weapons and abilities to use against different enemies. Maybe there will even be some metroidvania-style adventuring/platforming even.

Kena Bridge of Spirits will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store - at least for a while, probably - and you can get some adorable little hats for your little spirit friends if you pre-order now. Thankfully the PC system requirements have already been revealed, and despite looking really good in terms of graphics, isn’t too demanding on our systems.

What do you think? Are you excited for Kena: Bridge of Spirits? What do you think of the gameplay revealed above? Does it look interesting to you? Let us know!