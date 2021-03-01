The recent boom in cryptocurrency mining has seen a massive surge in demand for new hardware, particularly the RTX 30 series graphics cards which some have even transformed an entire internet cafe with dozens of the new cards in order to keep their business afloat.

So as new graphics cards get harder to purchase, and more people are getting interested in mining some cryptocurrency on the side, it looks like graphics card manufacturer Palit may be planning to re-release some old GTX 1060 GPUs as some crypto mining-specific cards, at least according to a new document submitted to the Eurasian Economics Commission.

Usually this is where we see manufacturers plan their own models for upcoming graphics cards, and has even leaked out some info before. But this new listing mentions the P106 cards, which were repurposed GTX 1060 graphics cards (which used the GP106 GPU) with no video outputs that were sold specifically to cryptocurrency miners.

The recent crypto mining boom also echoes another moment back in the day when cryptocurrency mining surged massively. Back then, every company tried to capitalize on the craze but ended up hurting themselves in the long term, as manufacturers massively ramped up production to keep up with demand, only to end up with a huge amount of excess stock leftover.

So it’s possible Palit has a bunch of leftover GTX 1060 GPUs and are looking to repurpose them and cash in on the current crypto craze. Plus, the P106 cards are still pretty good at mining etherium. Nvidia’s recently announced CMP lineup of crypto mining-specific cards has a hash rate of 26MH/s for the lowest model, whilst the P106 has a hash rate of 24MH/s.

Despite the mention of 12 different P106 cards, it is no confirmation that Palit will actually be going through with this yet. They could have easily just listed them to the EEC just in case, but it is certainly a possibility.

What do you think? Will Palit bring out some P106 cards specifically for crypto mining? Is it a good idea? Will it help with GPU stock for actual gamers? Or will it just make the situation worse? Let us know your thoughts!