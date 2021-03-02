After some rumors pointed towards a launch sometime in March, Intel have now confirmed that their next generation of Rocket Lake processors will officially launch on March 30th, and their full specs have also been revealed. However, they did not confirm if the rumored Rocket Lake series announcement date of March 16th is true.

Speaking in an interview, an Intel spokesperson said that “The sales embargo for 11th Gen Desktop processors (Rocket Lake S) is March 30, 2021 at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET.”

The full spec sheet was also revealed for the upcoming 11th Gen Rocket Lake CPU series, which can be found below. These were previously leaked, but have now been confirmed by Intel themselves. Some benchmarks for these new CPUs have also leaked online ahead of the official launch.

CPU Cores/Threads Base Clock (GHz) Boost Clock (All-Core) Boost Clock (Single Core) TDP (W) i9-11900K 8/16 3.5 4.8 5.3 125 i9-11900 2.5 4.7 5.2 65 i7-11700K 3.6 4.6 5.0 125 i7-11700 2.5 4.4 4.9 65 i5-11600K 6/12 3.9 4.6 125 i5-11600 2.8 4.3 65 i5-11500 2.7 4.2 4.6 i5-11400 2.6 4.4

Interestingly, in the same interview Intel also commented on a recent news story that a german retailer has been selling the new Core i7-11700K CPU ahead of the official launch date, which was a breach of the embargo set by Intel, something the company takes very seriously:

“We take our embargo agreements seriously,” the Intel spokesperson said. “We are aware of a retailer selling unreleased products and are following up as appropriate. We cannot comment on particular actions taken by retailers. We have ongoing discussions with partners which are confidential as part of our policy. We take our embargo agreements seriously and are following up as appropriate.”

So far Intel has only officially confirmed the flagship Core i9-11900K CPU, whereas the Core i7-11700K had not been publicly revealed by Intel, meaning the chip technically didn’t exist. Since the german retailer in question does not ship their products outside of the country, Germany essentially got an exclusive launch for the new processor for a whole month before the rest of the world.

It’s possible this was just a mistake somewhere down the line, as Intel did not accuse the retailer of being directly responsible for the incident. The retailer itself said that they were allowed to sell the new product, so it’s likely the distributor responsible for selling to the store did not properly communicate Intel’s official embargo date.

What do you think? Are you excited for the new 11th Gen Rocket Lake processors? Are you looking to upgrade your CPU? Will you go straight for Intel? Or wait for reviews and decide between this or a Ryzen CPU? Let us know!