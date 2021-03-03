Epic Games has recently announced that they have officially acquired the Tonic Games Group, which is the parent company of Fall Guys developers Mediatonic. Although that means it is now owned by Epic, Fall Guys will remain on Steam and continue to receive further updates to the game.

“It’s no secret that Epic is invested in building the metaverse and Tonic Games shares this goal,” said Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games. “As Epic works to build this virtual future, we need great creative talent who know how to build powerful games, content and experiences.”

In a blog post, Mediatonic described the acquisition as a “huge win for Fall Guys,” stating that it will only help accelerate the growth of the popular battle royale hit. Interestingly though, the developer brought up the idea of going free-to-play in the future, saying that there is “nothing to announce right now!”

Additionally, Mediatonic also mentioned how they would be interested in adding some features that are in some other Epic titles including Fortnite and Rocket League: “account systems, cross-play, squad vs squad modes, etc…We’re going to work hard on bringing more of these features to Fall Guys too!”

“At Tonic Games Group we often say that 'everyone deserves a game that feels like it was made for them.' With Epic, we feel like we have found a home that was made for us,” said Dave Bailey, CEO of Tonic Games Group. “They share our mission to build and support games that have a positive impact, empower others and stand the test of time and we couldn’t be more excited to be joining forces with their team.”

So the future of Fall Guys will remain unaffected by the Epic Games acquisition, at least in terms of digital availability and may even allow the opportunity to go free-to-play at some point. That will surely be good for everyone.

What do you think? Have you played Fall Guys? What do you think of it? How will the acquisition really affect Mediatonic? And would it be good for the game to go free-to-play? Let us know!