If you thought it was game over for the Alien franchise, think again. The Colonial Marines are back in a new Left 4 Dead-style co-op shooter that is coming out this Summer. Team up with up to 2 friends and battle against the swarms of alien xenomorphs that are coming out of the goddamned walls.

Taking place 23 years after the original Alien film trilogy (clearly even the developers want to forget the tragedy of Alien: Resurrection), Aliens: Fireteam spans across 4 separate campaigns, each with 3 different episodes for players to complete. There’s also apparently a lot of dynamic systems and story-driven content, making for lots of replayability.

Alien: Isolation, the last big Alien game we got, was inspired by the original film “Alien”, whereas Aliens Fireteam is much more inspired by James Cameron’s “Aliens”. Both are great films, but with very different tones, so expect more action-packed combat instead of slow and terrifying survival horror, though there will still be some sort of RPG progression systems apparently.

There will apparently be 20 different enemy types, with 11 different classes/species of xenomorph to fight, as well as evil android robots from the Weyland-Yutani corporation. Each enemy will have a different ability, strength, and weakness, allowing for a more tactical approach to combat.

Aliens: Fireteam will release this Summer on PC via Steam, as well as the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

What do you think? Are you excited for another Aliens-inspired game? How do you feel about the Left 4 Dead-esque style? Does it suit the gameplay? And what kind of Alien game would you like to see next? Let us know!