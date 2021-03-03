Can you believe we are already 2 months into 2021? We can’t, but luckily that means we have another exciting lineup of brand new games coming our way. From the return of classic platformers, to fun little indie games, as well as highly anticipated strategies, March has some of the most diverse games lineup this year. So here’s our list of the biggest games coming to PC in March 2021…

If you’re a fan of the instant classics like Sonic and Nights Into Dreams, then the creators are bringing out a brand new original game called Balan Wonderworld. There’s also the co-op rom-com It Takes Two, as well as the Dungeon Keeper-esque Evil Genius 2. If you feel like there are any major releases we missed then we would love for you to let us know down below!

Arkham Horror: Mother's Embrace - March 23rd / PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Overcooked! All You Can Eat - March 23rd / PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch

Balan Wonderworld - March 26th / PC, PlayStation 5,PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

It Takes Two - March 26th / PC, PlayStation 5,PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Evil Genius 2: World Domination - March 30th / PC

If you are planning to pick up any of these games you can get voting below. You can also vote for multiple games if you’re planning on picking up multiple titles in the next month. Let us know what takes your fancy in the Discussion area below, particularly if there are any other big games coming up that we have overlooked!