Zombies. Quite possibly the most well known and overused horror cliche in the media. From pop culture like movies, TV shows, and video games, zombies are still very much a popular horror subgenre. With the announcement that Days Gone will be coming to PC in Spring this year, we wanted to know from you guys what other single player zombie games are great on PC?

And just to be clear: we’re talking strictly single player here since the purpose is to prepare us for the Days Gone PC release soon, not that there are a lot of multiplayer zombie games out there though.

Games like Dying Light, Left 4 Dead, or even World War Z have more of that action-packed approach to zombies that Days Gone also seemingly has, where the focus is on mowing down hordes of zombies as quickly as possible.

Then are games like Telltale's The Walking Dead, or better yet, the Resident Evil franchise (at least the originals and the last few), where you are constantly on your toes and have to make quick decisions that could mean life or death for you or others around you. Or even excellent VR zombie games like The Walking Dead: Saints And Sinners.

But those are some big, AAA-level quality games, and there are countless other indie games that are also a lot of fun and can provide hours of entertainment that aren’t as well known, and we want to hear about them too.

So now it’s over to you, what other single player zombie games are great on PC? And why do you enjoy them? Do you prefer action-packed bloodfests like Left 4 Dead? Or the more survival horror experience like Resident Evil? And are you excited for Days Gone on PC? Let’s debate!

