AMD has officially revealed the new RX 6700 XT graphics card, starting at $479 and launching on March 18th. With 12GB of GDDR6 memory, the RX 6700 XT is focusing on 1440p resolution gaming at Max graphics settings. Plus, in order to help with the recent GPU stock issues, AMD will be selling their own reference designs (through their own store) as well as AIB partner cards on day 1.

AMD’s 3rd episode of “Where Gaming Begins” just aired and with it they announced a brand new graphics card to join the RX 6000 family, the RX 6700 XT is the next graphics card for the new generation of Radeon GPUs. There were a few other interesting surprises during the announcement, but the RX 6700 XT reveal was the biggest news.

As for specs, like we mentioned above the RX 6700 XT will feature 12GB of GDDR6 memory, up to a 2424MHz Game clock, 96MB of Infinity Cache, and with a board power rated at 230W. It will also have support for DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1.

RX 6700 XT performance

First up on the RX 6700 XT performance previews, AMD compared the RX 6700 XT to old graphics cards that most players these days would be looking to upgrade from. Compared to other 1440p GPUs of previous generation like the GTX 1070 Ti or even the RTX 2080 Super, the RX 6700 XT sees some sizeable performance improvements.

But of course what is performance like compared to other, more modern graphics cards? To keep with the theme of dunking on Nvidia, AMD compared the RX 6700 XT to other 1440p graphics cards from the RTX 30 series like the RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3070.

The closest comparison would be the RTX 3070 from Nvidia, which both that and the RX 6700 XT seem to trade blows every now and then, but mostly AMD's RX 6700 XT come out on top in terms of performance.

The main takeaway here then is that the RX 6700 XT comes in at a little cheaper than the RTX 3070 with (supposedly) better performance, but is still quite a bit more expensive than the RTX 3060 Ti.

In terms of ray tracing performance however, AMD did not show any benchmarks there, likely because the AMD RX 6000 graphics cards generally tend to perform worse than the RTX 30 series in terms of ray tracing performance, at least without any AI upscaling technologies like DLSS.

We assume that as soon as AMD unveils their DLSS-equivalent, FidelityFX Super Resolution, we'll start to see a lot more ray tracing performance benchmarks from the Red Team. But for now, it's a little bit worrying that they didn't show it off at all, even if most players don't care as much about ray tracing performance as they do for traditional rasterization.

Smart Access Memory

In addition to the RX 6700 XT reveal, AMD also announced that Smart Access Memory support will be coming to Ryzen 3000 processors soon. As up until now you have needed the latest hardware from AMD in order to enable the feature, including a Ryzen 5000 CPU, an RX 6000 GPU, and a 500 series motherboard. You'll still need some hardware from the latter 2, but at least earlier CPU support is coming.

Availability

Perhaps one of the most talked about topics in this hardware generation (there were many "OUT OF STOCK" or "SOLD OUT" jokes in the chat during the livestream) is the lack of availability. AMD previously tried to tackle scalpers from buying up loads of stock by warning manufacturers about them and offering various solutions to try and help against it.

Now, in face of the GPU stock crisis we are currently going through thanks to crypto miners, scalpers, and a shortage of manufacturing components (among many more reasons), AMD has opted to sell both their reference design graphics cards as well as AIB partner cards on the same day.

So hopefully that should mean there is at least some chance of grabbing an RX 6700 XT as MSRP from AMD's own store, but for AIB partners that is still another story.

RX 6000 laptops

Lastly, AMD also revealed that their highly anticipated RX 6000-powered laptops will be launching soon, so expect more information about them to come out in the following months from now.

What do you think? Are you excited for the RX 6700 XT? Do you think it is worth it compared to the competition? Will you be trying to get an RX 6700 XT? And do you think availability will be better thanks to reference designs being sold at the same time? Let us know your thoughts!

