In less than 2 weeks since it had made 3 million sales, Iron Gate Studios have revealed that Valheim has sold yet another 2 million copies, bringing total sales to 5 million. All the while still maintaining an “overwhelmingly positive” review score of 98% on Steam and pushing the game up the list of the highest reviewed games ever on Steam.

Valheim has very quickly shot to success on Steam, becoming the 5th most played game on Steam by all-time concurrent player count. It hasn’t managed to go further than the 500K concurrent players unfortunately, so it seems like the previous hype was as popular as this game was going to get at any single moment in time, at least for now that is.

“You’ve done it again! As you are reading this, the Valkyries have ferried more than FIVE MILLION souls to Valheim to uncover ancient treasures, sail savage seas and secure the tenth norse world,” said Iron Gate Studios in a blog post.

The developers also noted that since launch, all players have spent a total of around 15,000 years of time playing Valheim, and have amassed a total of 35 million hours of gameplay watched on streaming sites like Twitch. Finally, the game has now reached the number 39 spot on Steam’s best user reviewed games of all time.

Once again, that is quite a tremendous feat for a five-person development team working on an Early Access title. There’s more coming to Valheim in 2021, the developers said, so keep your eyes peeled for any major updates in the coming months.

What do you think? Are you excited for Valheim’s success? Have you been playing the game recently? Now that it’s been a while to test it out, what do you think of the game now? Is it worthy of its praise? Let us know!