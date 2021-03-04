Rockstar is currently working on a next-gen upgrade for Grand Theft Auto V for the new next-gen consoles. We’re not exactly sure what these upgrades are, and whether they just bring them more in line with the PC version, or actually upgrade the visuals even further (like ray tracing support etc.) But Take-Two Interactive says it is not just as simple as a straightforward port, and there’s a potential for more remasters from other Take-Two games.

“Remastering has always been a part of the strategy,” said Take Two CEO, Strauss Zelnick. “We’ve done differently than the competition – we don’t just port titles over, we actually take the time to do the very best job we can making the title different for the new release, for the new technology that we’re launching it on.”

Zelnick went on to mention how they’ve “done great with the Mafia series, for example” and that Grand Theft Auto 5 will now be “heading into its third generation”.

“It was a standard-bearer when it was launched, it continued to be the standard-bearer in the second generation, we’ll see how Grand Theft Auto does in the next generation. Obviously, I’m confident that Rockstar is going to deliver just a great experience, but you can’t do that if you’re just doing a simple port.”

Currently, the next-gen upgrade for GTA 5 has only been announced for PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S, so it’s likely whatever upgrades do come out of it have already been available on PC, or at least will come in the way of a free update, we hope. Whatever they are though, hopefully it will also include a fix for GTA Online's long load times, something which has already been fixed by a fan.

Fans have been asking for an official remaster of Grand Theft Auto San Andreas for a while now. Though, judging by what Zelnick said about exceeding the idea of a simple port and going beyond the competition, that kind of project would require a lot of work and there’s been no sign of it so far. So keep dreaming guys, maybe one day our wish will come true.

Of course, the topic of Grand Theft Auto always brings up the question of when the next one will come out. So when asked about any news on Grand Theft Auto 6, Zelnick responded with the usual vagueness that comes with such a question at the moment:

“So, Rockstar hasn’t announced any new titles for the market and when there’s an announcement to be made, it will come from Rockstar, so I’ll probably leave you there, and I don’t think you would have expected anything different from me.”

What do you think? What other Take-Two games would you like to see get the remastered treatment? What could the next-gen version of Grand Theft Auto include? Let us know your thoughts!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on