Hidden Path Entertainment, the developers behind fairly well received Defense Grid series, are currently working on a brand new AAA RPG set within the universe of Dungeons and Dragons. No more information has currently been revealed, but it sounds like the typical fantasy RPG experience with various companions to join you on your quest.

“Hidden Path is hiring! We are in development on a AAA, third-person, open-world fantasy RPG that will be taking place inside the Dungeons & Dragons franchise,” Hidden Path Entertainment said in a post on Twitter.

The roles currently on offer include a Graphics Programmer, a Lead Graphics Programmer, a Senior Technical Artist, and a Writer.

Delving into the job roles reveals a little bit more about the kind of experience we can expect, ranging from skills with voiced dialogue, branching narrative skills, as well as experience in developing “strong ensemble casts”. Plus, it will be using the Unreal Engine 4. So yeah, sounds like the typical narrative-driven RPG experience with multiple characters as companions.

Back in 2019, Dungeons & Dragons publisher, Wizards of the Coast, said that they had around 7 or 8 games based on the world of DnD currently in development. We know that Baldurs Gate 3 and Dark Alliance are part of that slate, with this new untitled Dungeons and Dragons RPG as the third one.

As for the setting, no information gives any kind of hint as to what it could be. Both Baldurs Gate 3 and Dark Alliancce take place in the Forgotten Realms. But speculation online points towards the more gothic-inspired upcoming expansion of Ravenloft, as the Narrative Director of the untitled Dungeons and Dragons RPG has a writing credit in the actual tabletop version for. But we’ll have to wait and see for any new information.

What do you think? Are you excited for a new Dungeons & Dragons RPG? What setting would you like to see it explore? And what’s your favorite DnD RPG so far? Let us know!