We all love high performance gaming. As PC gamers we tend to move towards the fastest and shiniest hardware that we can afford in order to play our favorite games at better frame rates and with superior graphics. But there are ways of increasing performance with the hardware you already own, such as overclocking.

Overclocking is generally seen as something the enthusiasts get up to, like overclocking a CPU with liquid nitrogen cooling in order to play DOOM Eternal at 1000fps. It’s also mostly seen as something specific to processors or graphics cards, but you can also overclock your RAM if you want.

But overclocking is relatively simple as long as you know the risks and what to do if something goes wrong, because most of the time you can recover without any major damage to your system.

The downside is that you can often void your warranty, and with Intel discontinuing their Performance Tuning Protection Plan for overclocking customers, it has become a little bit more risky as of late.

Nevertheless, we want to hear from you if you do any overclocking, whether big or small, for your hardware. What kind of hardware do you overclock? By how much? And what use are you doing it for?

For instance, upping your GPU clock can improve frame rates in games, whilst overclocking your CPU or RAM can improve system performance or typical workstation applications. There are lots of reasons for overclocking besides gaming.

Manufacturers also even provide specific factory-overclocked hardware so that you don’t have to dabble with it when you slot it into your motherboard for the first time. But you can technically overclock them even further if you want to risk it, as manufacturers will ensure stability over performance and so won't push the overclock to as far as it can go usually.

So now over to you! Do you overclock any of your PC hardware? What PC hardware do you overclock? By how much? And for what reason do you overclock? Just for gaming? Or for work-related applications? Or just general system performance? Let us know!

