Blizzard recently revealed the rumored remaster of their cult classic Diablo 2 game set to launch later on this year. But Blizzard have also revealed now that you’ll be able to import your old saves from the original game without any issues, and there are currently two alphas for the game planned before release: one for single player, and one for multiplayer.

Speaking in an interview, Game Producer Matthew Cederquist emphatically exclaimed “yes!” when asked whether players could import their original save files into Diablo 2 Resurrected. “Back when we were working on [the remaster], we wondered if the old save files would work and we kind of shoved it in and it worked! And we were like, ‘okay, that’s the best feature ever’.”

So for those of you who have played the original game and still kept your old save files around, that means you’ll be able to play the new remaster with all your original characters and experience them in their shiny new glory.

And if you’re too excited to jump into the upcoming remaster when it releases sometime later this year, then you’re in luck because there will be chances for both a single player and multiplayer alpha tests.

“We’re going to start with a single-player technical alpha, and then we’ll have a second technical alpha after that, which is kind of multiplayer and stress testing,” said Lead Producer Chris Lena in a recent interview.

You can sign up to the Diablo 2 Resurrected technical Alpha test here, though it’s important to note that participants will be chosen randomly, and pre-ordering the game will not immediately grant you access to the Alpha.

What do you think? Are you excited for Diablo 2 Remastered? Will you be importing an old character save? Have you signed up to the Alpha? Let us know!

