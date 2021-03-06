Virtual Reality gaming may still be considered a niche market only meant for enthusiasts, but the gateway to VR is slowly opening as more and more headsets become more and more affordable to gamers. Despite their recent controversy, the Oculus Quest 2 is now the most used VR headset on Steam, with 2.8 million monthly connected headsets.

The previous record was also held by Oculus with the Rift S headset, though that’s unsurprising since Oculus currently offer the cheapest mainstream headsets on the market, followed close behind by the Valve Index and HTC Vive in 3rd and 4th place.

According to Steam’s Hardware and Software survey - a monthly breakdown of various hardware and software used by gamers on Steam - Oculus Quest 2 users grew by 5.52% for a total share of 22.91%. The Oculus Rift S dropped by 1.79% down to 21.58%, allowing the Quest 2 to take the lead. The Valve Index and HTC Vive both share 16% and 13.05% of total users respectively.

The data itself is a little bit wonky though, as it can only detect how many headsets were connected to Steam, not exactly how many were used in that time. Still though, it does give us a comparable amount of VR users on Steam and which headsets are currently the most popular on the platform.

What is exciting is exactly how many VR headsets that comes to, which turns out to be a total of 2.8 million VR users on Steam, up from the previous record of 2.6 million in January. Clearly a lot of people asked for a VR headset in Christmas 2020.

What is a little bit scary however is how much Facebook is currently dominating the VR market. It’s not necessarily a bad thing for accessibility - as like we said they offer some of the best value headsets out there - but it is a problem if you don’t exactly agree with their recent decisions. Currently, Facebook headsets total a whopping 58% of all headsets on Steam.

What do you think? Is the future looking bright for VR technology? What VR headset do you have? And if you don’t have one, which one would you go for if you could buy it right now? Let us know!