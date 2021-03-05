If you thought Hitman 3 couldn’t get anymore bonkers and silly, then think again because IO Interactive have revealed their new March content roadmap, which includes a murderous Easter Egg hunt, a deadly rave escalation, and much more.

Just like February’s content roadmap, IOI have given a detailed breakdown of everything players can expect with the free content coming to Hitman 3 this month, as well as any bonus Deluxe content for those who bought the Deluxe Edition. Check out a sneak peak of what’s on offer in the video below:

The Easter Egg Hunt is touted as Hitman III’s first seasonal event, so it sounds like we’ll be getting a lot more seasonal content over the next year or so. The new Lesley Celebration escalation has already started, with a new featured contract arriving on March 11th, and a new Elusive Target mission running from March 12th to March 29th.

Then there’s another featured contract on March 25th, and finally the main events on March 30th: the Easter Egg hunt seasonal event, which will reward players with a trendy Raver outfit; and a deluxe escalation called The Satu Mare Delirium that will net you the Straitjacket outfit, the Taunton Dart Gun, and the Straitjacket belt.

There’s also a Tactical Turtleneck outfit that can be acquired now by going to the ICA facility and completing the final test in order to unlock it.

What do you think? Are you excited for Hitman 3’s March content roadmap? What new content are you most excited to try out? And what would you like to see in terms of future Hitman 3 content? Let us know!