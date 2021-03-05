Valve’s attempt at a collectible card game has had some troubled development, as the game received a lot of backlash from players despite being relatively well received from critics. In 2019 Valve made the decision to overhaul the game’s foundations as Artifact 2.0, but unfortunately announced today that the project has been officially cancelled. However, both versions are now completely free to play for all players.

Artifact 2.0Earlier last year, Valve launched Artifact 2.0 as an invite-only Beta to get some feedback from dedicated fans of the game, but unfortunately it seems as if those numbers were not enough to keep development going:

“While we're reasonably satisfied we accomplished most of our game-side goals, we haven't managed to get the active player numbers to a level that justifies further development at this time,” Valve said in a post. “As such, we've made the tough decision to stop development on the Artifact 2.0 Beta.”

Both Artifact and Artifact 2.0 have been renamed to Artifact Classic and Artifact Foundry respectively. Both versions will now be completely free for all players, with no microtransactions or any form of monetization in-game and all cards available to every player for free. Here’s a full breakdown of the final changes to each version of the game:

Artifact Classic:

The game is free for everyone to play.

All players get every card for free. You will no longer be able to buy card packs.

Paid players' existing cards have been converted into special Collector's Edition versions, which will remain marketable. Marketplace integration has been removed from the game.

Paid event tickets have been removed.

Customers who paid for the game will still earn packs of Collector's Edition cards for playing; players who got the game for free will not.

Artifact Foundry:

The game is free for everyone to play.

Players gain access to cards by playing the game. All cards are earned this way; no cards or packs will be for sale and Artifact Foundry cards are not marketable.

All final card art that was in the pipeline is now in the game.

“We're grateful to all Artifact players, and particularly to those who were able to help us tune and refine what would become Artifact Foundry,” Valve continued. “The team feels this is the approach that best serves the community. We're proud of the work we've done on both games and excited about delivering them to a much larger audience of gamers.”

What do you think? Did you play Artifact when it came out? Did you play the Artifact 2.0 Beta? Will you try out Artifact now that it’s completely free? And what’s your favorite Collectible Card Game so far? Let us know!